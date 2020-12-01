Glen Hurley

June 6, 1953 - November 17, 2020

It is with broken hearts we share that Glen Hurley passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

More than anything, Glen loved his family. He leaves his daughters Christy and her husband Brandon Watson, Brandin and her husband Matthew Yee, Briana Hurley, his step-daughter Morgan Griswold, and the love of his life, Leslie Bruner-Hurley.

Glen is also survived by three grandchildren, Casseia, Tai and Riley Watson, six siblings, and countless friends and teammates.

Glen was a realtor in Sonoma County for more than 30 years and helped hundreds of families find their dream home. He was also a former Santa Rosa Chapter of Realtors President, former Realtor of the Year and active NORBAR Professional Standards committee member. With a lifelong love of baseball, he played baseball, managed teams and sat on the board of the Redwood Empire Baseball League for more than 16 years.

There are no words to express how deeply Glen is loved and how much he is missed.



