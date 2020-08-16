Glenna Elliott
August 12, 1929 - April 20, 2020
Glenna Lucile Elliott passed away peacefully at home at age 90 in Sebastopol, California on April 20, 2020, with her daughter by her side. Glenna was born on August 12, 1929, in Hillsboro, Oregon, the eldest of Lyla and Everett Elliott's three daughters. She loved to travel and took multiple trips to Europe, Mexico, and Bali. She earned her BA in Spanish from Ohio State, then worked briefly at the UN as a researcher; later, as a bilingual legal secretary, an editor, and an art teacher. One of her greatest joys was working at the Santa Rosa Junior College Tutorial Center, from which she retired at age 86: she delighted in assisting students with their studies, and they adored her in return.
Glenna was also an accomplished artist in many different media. Her paintings (portraits and landscapes), prints, ceramics (pottery and sculpture), sketches, digital compositions, and small bronze sculpture work were popular items at the many art shows and benefit auctions to which she contributed in Sonoma and Marin Counties. She stayed active in the community all her life and could be found in the town square on Farmer's Market Sundays, where she would talk with friends and make new ones while sketching the various goings-on. She had a naturally curious intellect and was always interested in other people's perspectives. Her contributions to any sort of subject under discussion were empathetic and insightful. As a concerned citizen, she was a supporter of many progressive and social justice issues.
Glenna is survived by her sister Mariel and two children, Clark Kormier and Leslie Nelson, as well as three grandchildren. Her sister Elise passed away just three weeks after Glenna. Private services were held on May 1st in Sebastopol at Pleasant Hills Cemetery, with physically distant family members joining via Zoom.
Donations may be made in her to name to any of her favorite organizations and charities: Sebastopol Senior Center, Sebastopol Center for the Arts, ACLU, Doctors Without Borders
, Greenpeace, Sierra Club.