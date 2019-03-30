|
Glenva Sue Burford-Foley
November 21, 1935 - March 19, 2019
Glenva Sue Burford-Foley (nee Tavenner) passed away peacefully March 19, 2019 in Santa Rosa after a valiant seven-year battle with dementia. Born in Pilot Grove, Missouri to Marley "Red" and May Kathryn Tavenner, she was the eldest of six children. The family moved to San Rafael, California in the mid-1940s, where Glenva graduated from San Rafael High School in 1954. She leaves an indelible imprint on family, friends and those who met her over the years. Glenva had a strong faith and was committed to serving the Lord, especially through her involvement in church. It is an understatement to describe Glenva simply as a loving wife, devoted mother, dedicated Christian as well as a good friend, but those are the simple facts of her life.
A 40-year resident of Santa Rosa where, with her late first husband of 43 years, Dean, she raised a family of two daughters, Glenva Sue "Suzi" Wylie of Rohnert Park, and the late Christy Lynne Burford (Kline) of Santa Rosa. They gave her four grandchildren—Austin, Aaron, Alyssa and Samantha—and one great-grandchild to adore and spend much time with and who fondly referred to her as their "GG" (Grandmother Glenva). Glenva was blessed with a second love in her life, marrying her high school sweetheart, Hugh Foley, in early 2004, settling together in Windsor.
Glenva enjoyed and was good at helping people in organizing functions and events. She was active in her church, leadership roles in Christian women's organizations and for some years as proprietor of Glenva's Perfumery on 4th Street in downtown Santa Rosa. In her younger single years she had been a stewardess with American Airlines, where she met her future husband, Dean.
In her last few years Glenva had been a resident of Primrose Alzheimer's assisted living facility in Santa Rosa under the loving care of staff who grew to be like family, and we are deeply grateful for the role they had in easing Glenva's struggle.
Join us for a "Sweets" celebration of chocolate-lover Glenva's life Saturday, April 6 at 2 pm at 2050 Yulupa Avenue in east Santa Rosa at The Art & Garden Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the , or to a in her name.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019