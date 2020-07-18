Gloria Busch Ormond

February 22, 1927 - July 1, 2020

Gloria Ormond was born in the East Bay Area and relocated to Santa Rosa in 1963. She was taken into glory on July 1st, 2020 at the age of 93. She was surrounded by her family and most likely took her ride to heaven on a cloud of buttercream icing.

Lover of one man, lover of God and family, welcoming to all, giver and helper of many, she had the heart of a servant. She was quiet, confident, independent, and didn't like to be the center of attention. Kind, considerate and thoughtful, an artist and baker extraordinaire. You could gain ten pounds just walking through her door!

Cookies, Cookies, Cookies! She'd find out your favorites and have the dough balls waiting in the freezer for your next visit. A baker by love and profession, she taught her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to make Danish rings, butter horns, rainbow colored layered cakes, and lots and lots of buttercream icing.

Gloria would rather give than receive, she liked to shop in bulk and share, rarely did you leave her house empty handed and she always walked you out and waved as you drove down the lane. She was the kind of friend everyone wanted, and once her friend, you were forever tucked away in her heart. A teacher and seeker of truth, a woman of strong faith and conviction. She carried with her the desire that all would find the love she had in Jesus.

A few of her favorite things to say: "We should pray about that, there's ice cream, I've got whipped cream, and would you like some cheese to cancel out all the sugar? (she just fed you!)"

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack Ormond, her brother Richard Busch, and her sisters Doreen Busch and Diane Katzman.

She is survived by her daughters, SueCaroLinda, as she liked to affectionately call them. Sue (Bill) Frey, Carol Hoffman (Dan Kygar), and Linda (Jim) Bohn. With nine grandkids and 13 great-grandchildren, the homemade Christmas stockings reached all the way around her large Livingroom.

A celebration of her life will be held when we can gather together and hold each other tight.

Donations in her name can be made to Samaritans Purse.



