Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
21759 Geyserville Avenue
Geyserville, CA
Gloria Christine Bagnani


1953 - 2019
Longtime resident of Sonoma County California, Gloria Christine Bagnani, died October 17, 2019. Gloria was born April 14, 1953, in Healdsburg, California, to William and Lillian Bagnani of Geyserville.
She attended Geyserville Elementary and High School, and Santa Rosa Junior College. Gloria worked in special education with children, which brought her great joy. She was adored by her family and friends for her wonderful sense of humor and her kind and generous nature. She enjoyed arts and culture, nature, family and friends.
Gloria is survived by her beloved brother Bill Bagnani of Geyserville and was predeceased by her brother Robert Bagnani.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 at 21759 Geyserville Avenue, Geyserville, California. Contributions in Gloria's memory, if desired, may be made to the Redwood Empire Food Bank or the Humane Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7, 2019
