Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel,
2930 Bennett Valley Rd,
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Gardella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Gardella

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gloria Gardella Notice
Gloria Gardella
Gloria Gardella, known as Auntie Gogo to her many nieces and nephews, has gone home to our Heavenly Father. On March 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, Gloria passed away peacefully.
Born and raised in San Francisco, Gloria worked for the San Francisco SPCA and had a lifelong love of animals.
Gloria retired to Sonoma County, where she spent many happy days with her nieces and nephews.
She will forever be missed and remembered for her kind and youthful spirit.
She is survived by her brothers, Raymond and Larry (Janet) Pellinacci, and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Celia Pellinacci.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa . In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the San Francisco SPCA or other like organization.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.