Gloria Gardella
Gloria Gardella, known as Auntie Gogo to her many nieces and nephews, has gone home to our Heavenly Father. On March 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, Gloria passed away peacefully.
Born and raised in San Francisco, Gloria worked for the San Francisco SPCA and had a lifelong love of animals.
Gloria retired to Sonoma County, where she spent many happy days with her nieces and nephews.
She will forever be missed and remembered for her kind and youthful spirit.
She is survived by her brothers, Raymond and Larry (Janet) Pellinacci, and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Celia Pellinacci.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa . In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the San Francisco SPCA or other like organization.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019