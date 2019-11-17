|
Gloria Jean Rowles-Joens
November 23, 1949 - November 3, 2019
Gloria, 69, passed away at the hospital surrounded by family and friends, on November 3rd, due to complications from an infection. She was born in Fresno, CA. At a young age, she moved to Santa Rosa where she lived for the duration of her life. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School where she made lifelong friends and recently celebrated her 50th high school reunion. As a young adult, she was a mother and owner of her own hair salon. In her 40s she went back to school, receiving an Associate Degree from Santa Rosa Junior College and transferring to Sonoma State University to study Gerontology. She worked as a caregiver for the elderly and disabled for several years while spending her free time house-sitting for friends and caring for their animals. She had a special love for birds and found a lot of joy in their company. Some of her favorite memories were trips to Disneyland with her grandkids, road-trips with her best friend, and her trip to France and Spain to attend her eldest granddaughter's wedding; traveling abroad was the trip of her lifetime. Earlier this year, she welcomed her first great-grandbaby. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon, five grandchildren, Amanda, Stevie, Keilana, Leilani, and Caitlin, and great-granddaughter, Violet. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered for her resilience and love for family.
We will be celebrating Gloria's life on Saturday, November 23, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Please email [email protected] for location.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019