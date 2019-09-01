|
|
Gloria Martinez Clifford
Born on January 28, 1955 in Sacramento, CA. She passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Antonio and Esperanza Martinez. She attended McClatchy High School in Sacramento. She later moved to Santa Rosa to start her family. She was loved by so many friends who turned into her family. She had a smile that could light up a whole room and a heart made of gold. She had a love for gardening, music, party planning and decorating. She is survived by her husband Richard Clifford of Windsor, her daughter Kaile Becker and boyfriend Neftali Castillo of Santa Rosa. Siblings: Tony Martinez and wife Wendy, Fred Martinez and wife Josie, Gina Thurston and husband Craig, Martha Odom and husband John. Lovingly remembered by six nephews and nieces.
Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. 8400 Old Redwood Highway Windsor, CA. Celebration of Life will follow after the service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019