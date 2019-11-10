|
Gloria (Glo) Molica
Gloria (Glo) Molica came into the world May 22, 1952 and left us on October 17, 2019 approximately four years after she was diagnosed as a victim of Alzheimer's. She was a graduate of Sonoma State, with a Masters degree with honors in their Family Nurse Practitioner program. She was a loved and respected FNP having worked with Native Americans in northern California and in medical offices in the Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and Sebastopol while she lived with her husband Laird Sutton at The Pastures community in Bodega for forty plus years. She was an integral part of the Bodega community serving 18 years as Medical Captain for the Bodega Volunteer Fire Department, and board president for several more years. She was a wonderful mother and gifted artist working with fused glass and beautiful stepping-stones. Glo and Laird had a blended family: Glo brought Sarah and Laird brought Laureen and Janelle and foster son Boone. There are nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild (on the way). Glo's mother Norma lives nearby. Her father Jim is deceased. Her sister Carolyn lives in Las Vegas and her brother Mark lives in Georgia. Step-sister Renee and her daughter Michele live in Oregon. Glo loved children and as her illness progressed, she felt that a group of spirit children gathered around her. Glo passed away as her daughter Sarah, Sarah's husband Ben Dougherty and her husband Laird and his daughter Laureen, who lives in Oregon with her partner Bryn, held her. She was beautiful in her passing.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019