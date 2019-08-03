|
Gordon Jacobs
Gordon Jacobs, 84, passed away in the early morning on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home in Sebastopol, California, after pancreatic cancer took over his body. Gordon was born on July 8, 1935, to Sigmund and Toni (Appel) Jacobs in Bad Langensalza, Germany. The family had relatives in Cincinnati, Ohio, so in 1937 they were fortunate to be among the last Jews able to escape Nazi Germany.
Gordon graduated from Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati in 1953 and studied Economics and Political Science at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He graduated summa cum laude in 1957 and went on to Stanford Law School, class of 1960, passing the California Bar directly thereafter. Gordon then moved to New York City to work in local politics and met Bärbel Küper, a nurse from Germany working as a nanny in Westchester, on a park bench at the Cloisters on the northern tip of Manhattan.
Having fallen in love with Northern California, Gordon invited Bärbel to settle with him in San Francisco; they married on September 7, 1962. Gordon worked as a stockbroker and then followed his passion by starting his own investment advising business, Jacobs & Co., which flourished. After retiring and selling the company to his partners, Gordon continued to be involved in the investment world and also enjoyed his weekends at the couple's second home in Sebastopol.
Gordon is survived by his wife Bärbel, daughters Alexandra and Lisa, and grandchildren Stephon and Fiona. Gordon enjoyed the arts, current events, travel, and interacting with people of all ages and walks of life. He made an impression on everyone he met with his intelligence, wit, and humor.
The Jacobs family is grateful to Hospice by the Bay and Yoochooz caregivers for the support and care they have provided to Gordon and his family. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, August 10, at the family's home in Sebastopol from 1:00 to 5:00.
Donations may be made in Gordon's name to the San Francisco Foundation or any other cause aligned with his principles.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019