Gordon R. Mott
1924 - 2019
On June 6th, 2019, with family at his side, Gordon Mott passed peacefully in Collingwood, Ontario at the age of 95. He is survived by Loyola, his wife of 72 years, his sons John (Judy) of Kimberley, Ontario and Gordon, Jr. (Kathy) of Toronto and his grandchildren Luke, Joshua, Benjamin and Samantha. Collingwood was home for the last six months. Santa Rosa was home for the past 27 years.
Born in St. Boniface, Manitoba in 1924, Gordon was the only child of John and Naomi Mott. He moved to Fort William, Ontario at the age of three, where he would learn the lessons and values that accrued to a child of the Great Depression (sharpened by the fact that his father was a stock broker). In 1943, at the age of 19, he enlisted in the RCAF. The end of the war thwarted his youthful ambition to ship overseas, but not before he earned his wings at Uplands Air Force Base, acquired a lifelong passion for sailing during a brief posting at Chilliwack, BC and captured Loyola's heart at a wartime dance for servicemen. Following the War, Gordon graduated with a B.Arch from McGill and an M.B.A. from Tulane. He soon after returned to his hometown where he interned with Ranta and Tett Architects and later hung out his shingle on Algoma Street North. A part-time lecturing position at Lakehead College would ultimately lead to a tenured professorship on the Engineering Faculty of the newly chartered University. Gordon retired in 1989 after a 25-year academic career.
Every spring would see him disappear to Perry's Boatyard. Summers were spent sailing on Lake Superior and camping at Silver Islet. This was all happily abandoned in retirement, when he and Loy made their permanent home in Santa Rosa. Gordon was fortunate to enjoy good health and independence to the end of his long life, with no small amount of thanks to the snow-free winters of Northern California and 2-Buck Chuck from Trader Joe's.
The family will miss the ready-made excuse to visit the Sonoma Valley on a regular basis, but will forever be thankful for the warm and embracing hospitality extended to these transplanted Canadians in their latter years.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 15, 2019