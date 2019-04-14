|
Gordon Thye Rogers
Gordon Thye Rogers passed away at age 92 on Wednesday April 4, 2019, at Sunrise Villa in Santa Rosa. He was one of the few remaining members of The Greatest Generation—ordinary folks who lived during extraordinary times. He was dearly loved by his adoptive parents, Reginald and Frances Rogers; sisters Susan and Peg; and nieces Sheryl, Candace, and Donna. In recent years, he reunited with his birth family, including eldest brother Johnny Walker and nephew Ted Springer.
He attended Black Foxe Military Institute in Hollywood on a music scholarship. In World War II, he enlisted in the Army and was deployed on a troop ship steaming from Hawaii to the Philippines just as Japan surrendered. He was a carpet salesman in his first career; a house painter and paperhanger in his second career. He married three times.
He shared with gratitude his Christian faith through the Cursillo and Kairos ministries.
He is survived by his wife Bernice (Campini) (Stamey) (O'Toole) Rogers and her children Theresa Stamey, Tina Samicsak (Michael), Dana Muligani, Samuel Stamey (Zoe), and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years Lois Marie (Burton) (Anderson) Rogers; and survived by her four sons Ronald Anderson (Lorrie), Scott Anderson (Deborah), Norman Anderson (Jennifer), and James Anderson (Winifred); and by her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sons John Rogers, Robert Rogers, Ronald Rogers, and Charles Rogers.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St. Francis Road, Santa Rosa, on Saturday May 25 at 11:00, with a reception to follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019