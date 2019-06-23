Home

Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
208 Matheson St.
Healdsburg, CA
Burial
Following Services
Oak Mound cemetery
601 Piper St.
Healdsburg, CA
Graciela Hernandez Notice
Graciela Hernandez
April 15, 1931 - June 18, 2019
Graciela "Chela" Hernandez, born April 5, 1931 to Maclovio and Sara Casarez in Zinaparo, Michoacan, Mexico. After a valiant five year battle with CHF, passed away peacefully June 18, 2019. Graciela was a log time resident of Healdsburg, and a member of St. John's Catholic Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother that persevered to prosper her family by immigrating to the U.S. at age 19 in 1950 and becoming a citizen in 1975. Along with our father Gabriel, raised seven children in Cloverdale, Geyserville and finally moving to Healdsburg in 1973. She was known for her faith in God, fairness, joy of singing Mexican ballads while she worked, abiding love for family and making sure no one went hungry. Her eyes always lit up when she saw her children, grandchildren and beloved relatives visiting from afar. We miss you very much Mama'.
She is preceded in death in death by son Jose Luis (2018), and ex-husband Gabriel Hernandez (2015).
She is survived by five sons, one daughter; Manuel (Carmen), Gabriel Jr., Grace (Carlos), Carlos (Stella), Richard (Debra), Bill (Trisha) eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to gather for visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary and Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday June 27, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, 208 Matheson St. Healdsburg, CA 95448. Burial immediately following services at Oak Mound cemetery, 601 Piper St., Healdsburg. Arrangements made by Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary (707) 838-6000.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 23, 2019
