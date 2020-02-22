|
Graciela Walker
April 20, 1922 - January 31, 2020
Graciela Walker passed away peacefully at her home on January 31, 2020. Born April 20, 1922 in Panama, she came to the United States in 1944 to marry Ray Walker. She was known for her cooking and love of travel, especially to Hawaii. In 1998 she lost her husband and in 2012, she moved to Sonoma County to be near her daughter. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda and Barbara, her son-in-law Rick Massell, her granddaughter Heidi Turcottle and husband Tony Turcotte, great grandsons Michael and Anthony, her step-daughter Aysha Massell, and step-great-granddaughter Sophia.
A memorial service will be held on April 18, 2020 at 2:00 at Villa Capri. Donations may be made to Sutter Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020