Graham Alan Simi
June 28, 1972 - January 28, 2019
Graham Alan Simi, of Willits, CA passed from this earth on January 28, 2019 at UCSF Medical Center with his loving mother, dear friend, Jesse, and Miss present.
Graham was born on June 28, 1972 to Linda Hooper Simi (Rinda) and brother, Alex, in Oahu, Hawaii. The family relocated to California soon after. Bob Hight, Graham's step-father, joined the family when Graham was a year old and was a continuous source of love and guidance throughout Graham's life.
The family moved to the Russian River where Graham attended Guerneville Elementary School, El Molino High School, and completed high school at Caz Academy.
After graduation, Graham lived in Austin, TX, Santa Monica, CA, and Seattle, WA before returning back to Guerneville which was always home for Graham.
Graham enjoyed the outdoors from an early age and was a self-taught naturalist. Graham loved hiking and exploring in the woods and creeks and had an impressive collection of arrowheads and artifacts. Graham was also an expert Mushroom Hunter.
Graham was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Eleanor Hooper, grandmother, Elizabeth Hight, and cousin Rick Brisbin.
Graham is survived by his mother, Linda Hooper Simi, step-father, Bob Hight, brother, Alex Simi, sister-in-law, Jennifer Simi, niece, Jordan Simi, nephew, Zachary Simi, grandfather, uncles, aunts, cousins, dear friends, Curtis and Jesse, and many others.
A special thank you to the Brisbins, Aunt Nancy and Uncle Bud, for opening up their home in times of need, and to the UCSF Parnassus Campus 10th floor nurses for the compassionate care and to the dialysis team who never gave up.
A celebration of Graham's life will be held on March 24, 2019 at Monte Rio Community Center, (20488 Hwy. 116, Monte Rio) from 2-5 p.m. Friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to West County Community Services 501 (c) (3) westcountyservices.org
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019