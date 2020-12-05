Graham Wylie Balfour

December 11, 1931 - November 27, 2020

Graham Wylie Balfour, much loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, companion and friend, passed away at his home of 61 years with his daughter and son in-law by his side.

Born to George and Winifred Balfour in Detroit, MI. He joined the Navy 1949 completing Mine Warfare Class "A" in Yorktown, Virginia. It's from his station in San Diego that he would hitchhike up to Sonoma County to dance at the Midway Dance Hall. It is here that he met widowed mother of 2, Mary Huntington. Mary, taking pity on this young man, brought him home for a warm meal and a bed to sleep in. It was then that Graham met the love of his life, Patti Lorraine Huntington, daughter of Mary. He would make the trek up to Santa Rosa many times to visit his sweetheart until he was transferred to San Francisco and eventually, Mare Island Shipyard. He and Patti eventually married in 1953, the same year he was honorably discharged from the Navy. They welcomed the first of their two children, William Balfour, in 1954 and then added a daughter, Rebecca Balfour, in 1958. In 1959 They moved their family to the new city of Rohnert Park purchasing a modest home in Its first residential neighborhood.

Graham worked for Amfac Electric Supply retiring after 25 years of service. He emerged from retirement to work for Platt Electric, retiring a final time 10 years later.

Graham loved motorcycles! He was a proud member of the Redwood Riders Motorcycle club and Old Coot's on Scoot's. Riding was his passion. He rode weekly, even up to a week before his passing. He was the man with more than 9 lives, often beating the odds and an epic storyteller. He left this world much like he lived his life, fast and on his terms. He will be missed everyday.

He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Reibel, son in-law Kenny Reibel, Grandchildren Amanda (scott), Bridgit (Jeremy), and Matthew (Ashley), Great grandchildren Ryane, John, Jack, Dakota, and Sagan, numerous nieces, nephews and a lifetime of wonderful friends. A party will be held at a later date in 2021.

"Don't get lost on your way home"



