Grandin Way Worden

Born on the way to Santa Rosa from Healdsburg March 23, 1932, passed-on while enjoying a hot tub at 88 years young on April 28, 2020.

Grandin with his way - a strong zest for life - from the Geyser's resort to making the hooks that mounted Christo's fence, Grandin will be remembered.

Survived by his sister Alberta and three sons: Nels, Eric, Kris; Grandin is reunited with his wife Eleanor.

Reflections to grand@sonic.net accepted.

Navy - Proud To Have Served.



