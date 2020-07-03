1/
Grandin Way Worden
Grandin Way Worden
Born on the way to Santa Rosa from Healdsburg March 23, 1932, passed-on while enjoying a hot tub at 88 years young on April 28, 2020.
Grandin with his way - a strong zest for life - from the Geyser's resort to making the hooks that mounted Christo's fence, Grandin will be remembered.
Survived by his sister Alberta and three sons: Nels, Eric, Kris; Grandin is reunited with his wife Eleanor.
Reflections to grand@sonic.net accepted.
Navy - Proud To Have Served.

Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

