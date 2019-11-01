|
Gregory A. Beedon
Gregory A. Beedon, of Santa Rosa, CA passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at age 71. He was born on July 11, 1948 in Burbank, California, the only son of Donald and Julia Beedon, and older brother to Kimberly. He was raised in the San Fernando Valley in the town of North Hollywood.
He met his wife, Barbara Hovore, at Cal State Northridge, where he received a BA in Fine Arts Photography. He and Barbara married in 1973, and together they had one child, Tristan. After graduating, they moved to Wilson, Kansas where Greg worked for George Eschbaugh Advertising, learning the printing business, with an emphasis on silkscreen printing. After two years, Greg and Barbara moved to San Francisco and have been in the Bay Area ever since. Greg worked in advertising and graphic arts with Velvetone-Gallagher Printing.
His son Tristan was born in 1979, and six years later Greg and Barbara opened a restaurant in Sonoma called TJ's Sonoma Grill and Bakery. Greg later became General Manager at Chevy's in Santa Rosa, then went on to Port Stockton and Sysco Food Service companies, as Sales Manager for over ten years.
Many know Greg from Signarama Rohnert Park, which he owned from 2004 to 2014. In his last year, he worked with Proforma and The Community Voice. Very involved in the community, he was a participating member of the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati, the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce and the SCOOP Club. Greg was outgoing, kind-hearted and generous. He loved helping others and had a soft spot for nonprofits. He will be greatly missed.
Greg is survived by his wife Barbara, son Tristan, mother Julia and sister Kimberly. He also has three grandchildren, Ethan, age 11, Raizel, age 7, and Mira, age 2.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on November 3rd. 707-508-5819 for details. Condolences to 2308 Viggo Way, Santa Rosa CA 95403.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019