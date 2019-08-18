|
Gregory Marc Lomax
November 6, 1952 - July 8, 2019
Gregory Marc Lomax, 66, passed peacefully at home on July 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Kristine Hanna-Lomax, his children Davis and Miranda Lomax, grandchildren Damian and Kevin, brothers Bill and Ken Lomax, and sister Lynn Grassano.
Greg loved adventure; he and his wife Kristine traveled the world. Multi-talented, he enjoyed cooking, gardening, pottery, and woodworking. He also played the harmonica and loved classical music. Greg was kind, caring and always ready to help others. His infectious enthusiasm for life is already sorely missed.
He may be gone, but Greg's talents live on. An architectural graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, he and his partner designed beautiful custom homes in both California and Hawaii. They also built a number of local wineries, including Fog Crest in Sebastopol, the venue for the celebration of his life on October 17th at one p.m.
For details, please RSVP to Lynn Grassano at 925 360-8132 or email: [email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019