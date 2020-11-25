Gregory Patrick Tracey

September 27, 1958

- November 18, 2020

Gregory Patrick Tracey is dead. He was born in San Francisco at 0454 hours on Saturday, September 27, 1958. During his lifetime he frequently pronounced his love for The City. It was a true love. He always wanted to be a policeman and was for 34 years. It was not a job for him, it was a calling. He married three times, finding the love of his life, Sheila Rose, finally in 2001. She was his favorite person. Missy Love. Laura Cleland, his daughter, made him a proud father. She is nice, passionate, intelligent and funny. Like her father, she does not suffer fools. Raised in Petaluma, he was blessed with a good upbringing, good luck and good health. His father, Edward Joseph predeceased him. He is survived by his mother Patricia Cleland, and his brother, Jeffrey Edward. His friends, most of them lifelong, never faltered in their loyalty and support. He liked the sunrise, the road, high desert and cold gin. A little smoke now and then didn't kill him. Life was good.



