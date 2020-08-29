1/1
Gregory Scott Buttke
1961 - 2020
Gregory Scott Buttke
June 7, 1961 - August 13, 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce Gregory Scott Buttke, aka "Buck", loving husband, father, and "Papi" passed away peacefully after his battle with cancer on Thursday August 13, 2020 at the age of 59.
Born on June 7, 1961 to Paul and Charlene Buttke in Petaluma, Ca. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Curtis. He is survived by his aunt Pat, brother Jeff and sister Brenda along with countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
Married for nearly 34 years to Kimberly Anne Fullerton, they had three children—Nicholas, Sarah and Tyler. His grandchildren Cameron, Alex, Caelynn and Aubrey were the lights of his life. He loved his son and daughters in law Cassie, Kirsten and Paul as if they were his own.
He began supporting himself at the age of 14 working his way up from bus boy to become a talented executive chef for Steamer Gold Landing and then Holidaze and finally a local catering outfit the last 20 years.
Buck loved attending every sporting event for each child without fail. His passion for family is unmatched and he will be missed by the many people who's lives he touched.

Published in Press Democrat from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
