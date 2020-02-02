Home

Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Russian River Cemetery
Ukiah, CA
View Map
Greta H. Parker


1923 - 2020
Greta H. Parker Notice
Greta H. Parker
Longtime California resident, Greta H Parker, passed away at home in Beaverton OR on Tuesday January 28, 2020 with daughter Bev by her side.
Greta was born on June 1, 1923 in Framingham, MA, to Thelma J Carr and William A Carr. She resided in Leggett, CA, Santa Rosa, CA and Beaverton, OR. Greta and Floyd were previous long time owners of the Leggett Valley Market and RV Park where they raised their family.
She was preceded in death by Floyd, and significant others Steve Hall and Bruno Hahn.
Greta was an avid dancer. She very much enjoyed dressing in her glittery outfits to attend the weekly dance parties with her many friends at the Moose and Finley Hall in Santa Rosa and numerous jazz festivals throughout CA.
She loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Hames, son, Dean Parker (Pam), granddaughters Michelle Hames, Jessica Pestrikoff (Patrick), great-grandson Justin Hames (Taylor), great-great-grandsons Noah and Luca.
A graveside funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 6th at the Russian River Cemetery in Ukiah. Greta will be buried alongside Floyd. Pastor Dave Donell will officiate the service. Funeral arrangements for Greta have been entrusted to Eversole Mortuary.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
