Gretchen Marie Short

May 15, 1925 - August 20, 2020

Born in Saint James Minnesota to Reverend Ernst Birkholz and Margret Braun Birkholz, Gretchen was raised in the Lutheran church. After high school, she became an R.N. in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. During nursing training Gretchen met Marine veteran Arden Ramer Short. They wed on November 29, 1947 and raised five sons. Sadly, son Brian died aged 13 months. Shortly before the arrival of Curtis, the youngest, the family moved to Los Angeles where Arden became a Carnation Company senior executive. Once her children were school age, Gretchen re-entered school and earned bachelor's (Marymount College, Los Angeles) and master's (California State University, Long Beach) degrees in psychology. She proudly became a manager in the Los Angeles chapter of the American Red Cross, supervising community health education programs and traveling out of state to implement training for Nurse's Aides. Gretchen and Arden retired to Oakmont in Santa Rosa in 1994. Gretchen remained in Oakmont after Arden's passing in 2008, and later moved to Spring Lake Village in 2013, where she lived happily until peacefully passing away at age of 95. Gretchen loved gardening and golfing but most of all her family - including sons Randy (Karen Chamberlain), Greg (Lynn Seastrom), Tobin (Pamela Farley), Brian, and Curtis (Patricia Seddon); seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Gretchen will be laid to rest beside husband Arden and son Brian in Fort Snelling National Cemetery Minnesota. A private memorial will be scheduled later at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross in memory of Gretchen M. Short RN, MA.



