|
|
Gretchen Pema Hughes
Gretchen Pema Hughes of Camp Meeker, CA passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 75.
Gretchen, "Grekkie" was born to Martha Hughes and Major General Frederic Hughes, in Charleston, SC. In her early years, she lived in S.F., Oahu, Maryland, D.C. and El Paso.
She was a self-employed single mom who worked as a bookkeeper for Helping U Manage, the offices of 411 Russell Ave, and Brian Lanz Family Law. She was a devout Tibetan Buddhist and a principle member of Rigpa and P.P.I. Sanghas.
"Grekkie" displayed her compassion for all in many and donated to charities such as Red Cross, Sierra Club, PPI, Rigpa, NRDC, and Heifer Intl. Her mix of interests included Traditional Medicinals, Herb School, Astrology, playing the Stock Market, and tennis. Those who knew her will always remember her free spirit, positive attitude, open-mind and humor, as well as her many tie-dye shirts and festive holiday wear. Her favorite place to be was her little Camp Meeker cabin in the woods, where she lived for almost 40 years.
She is survived by her son, Dallas Hughes, her grandchildren, Cadence and Iason Hughes, her sister, Dorothy Terhune, and her nephew, Shephard Terhune.
Contact Dallas for Memorial details. Consider making a donation in her name to one of the above charities in lieu of flowers.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019