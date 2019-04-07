Home

Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Grover Cleveland "Cleve" Wright Jr.


1951 - 2019
Grover Cleveland "Cleve" Wright Jr. Notice
Grover Cleveland "Cleve" Wright, Jr.
Age 68, died at home on April 2nd, 2019, in Santa Rosa, CA, after courageously and tenaciously fighting numerous medical conditions. Born in Santa Rosa January 12, 1951 to Grover C. Wright, Sr. and Lois Marie (McDonald) Wright. He graduated from Montgomery HS, where he excelled in football, baseball and boxing. He was selected all league and played starting defensive end in the East/West All Star game. Cleve went on to earn an associate degree in Police Science, a bachelor's degree in Criminology, and a master's degree in business administration. He also co-founded the Santa Rosa Officials Association and served as its President for ten years. Further demonstrating his passion for sports, Cleve umpired and officiated high school, college, and semi-pro baseball. Cleve's career in law enforcement and private investigation spans over 39 years. He began his law enforcement career at age 18, working first for Sonoma Police Dept., then Sebastopol Police Dept., and finally, his dream job, the Sonoma County Sheriff's office. Sadly, he sustained a disabling injury while on duty and retired early, ranked Sergeant. Cleve then moved his family to Medford, Oregon where he worked as administrative Sergeant for the Jackson County Sheriff's office. He later started and successfully operated Cleveland Investigation Company for 25 years. After retiring from the PI business, Cleve eventually returned to his hometown in Santa Rosa to live out the remainder of his life.
Cleve will be lovingly remembered by his wife Patricia, daughter Randee Wright-Johnson (Chris), sons David (Lori), Gerald (Wendy), and Cully, grandchildren Todd, Alex, Skyler, Jordan, Drew and Lydia, sisters Dorothy Jean (Wright) Kurlander and Judith Mae (Wright) Brainerd, and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13th at 1 p.m. at Eggen & Lance Chapel: 1540 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa. Visitation between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
