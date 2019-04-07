|
Guadalupe Reyes Campa
December 12, 1928 - March 30, 2019
Guadalupe Reyes Campa, age 90, passed away at her home in Windsor on March 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren and extended family. She was born in Ixtlahuacan del Rio, Jalisco, Mexico on December 12th, 1928, a daughter of Amador Reyes Rodriguez and Dorotea Becerra Mercado. She is survived by six children, Fausto (Antonia) Campa, Emilia (Jorge) Nuno, Ramon (Angela) Campa, Sabina (Ezequiel) Alvarez, Gloria Campa, and Sylvia (Manuel) Campa-Figueroa; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Andres, Sabina, and Dolores Reyes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Trinidad Campa; and a daughter, Maria "Cuca" Del Refugio Campa.
The family arrived in Sonoma County in 1963. She worked at the Fulton Processors, in multiple local agricultural farms as well as a seamstress for several different companies.
Family was the most important thing in her life. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were fortunate enough that in her later years she was able to care for them while their parents worked. But we were all truly the lucky ones.
We will miss her sense of humor, that twinkle in her eye, but mostly her warm smile that greeted anyone that walked through her door.
A rosary service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 7:00 pm followed by the funeral services the following day, Tuesday, April 9th at 11:00 am. Both services will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 8400 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor. Burial will follow funeral services at Shiloh District Cemetery, Windsor.
We want to extend our gratitude to all those that have cared and loved her, and an extra special thank you to Healdsburg Senior Living Community, Hospice of Santa Rosa Memorial and especially to Maricela Suarez Campa who cared for our mother in her last few months and who we could not have done without.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019