Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Resources
More Obituaries for Gunnart Kissmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gunnart Kissmann


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Gunnart Kissmann Notice
Gunnart Kissmann
April 18, 1937 - May 2, 2019
A devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's. Born in Latvia, he spent his childhood in Germany and came to America in 1956. He worked at various jobs before being drafted into the US Army – leaving as a sergeant in the military police. He worked at various jobs before becoming a carpenter and General Contractor building many custom homes in Sonoma and Marin counties. Gunnart is survived by his loving wife Sally of 55 years, sons Doug of South Lake Tahoe and Steve (Dawna) of Petaluma, grandchildren Kyle and Brianna, sister Renate Bohn (Martin) of Petaluma, brother Kurt of Parker, CO, brother-in-law George Martin (Holly) of Winchester, CT, his favorite hunting buddy Nick Bursio, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed. At his request, there will be no service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now