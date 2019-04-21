|
Gus Kearney
Gus Kearney passed away suddenly on March 11, 2019 at the age of 75 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his brother Paul Kearney, Paul's ex-wife Bernadette Cooke, their two daughters Ana and Yoseline Kearney as well as Gus's sister Helen Schaeffer and her children. He is also survived by many cousins. He will be especially missed by his "California" cousins and their children with whom he spent many happy holidays. Finally, Gus will be missed not only by his large extended family, but by his many friends.
Gus Kearney had a long and full life. He was born into a very large extended Irish-Catholic family on August 16, 1943 and was raised in Lansdowne, PA. He completed his undergraduate degree and some graduate work in English in the Philadelphia area. But in the late 1960s Gus left for the Bay Area in search of a new path in life. He quickly settled on education, earning first his teaching credential from San Francisco State in 1970 and later a master's in creative writing in 1991. As he completed his credential, he joined a group of idealistic young educators who then founded Rooftop School in San Francisco in 1971 where Gus worked until 1977. These were some of the most rewarding and exciting years of his life. Rooftop continues to thrive almost 50 years after he helped start it, and Gus often expressed his deep pride in his contribution to its success.
After the heady days at Rooftop, Gus then went on to earn a master's degree in marriage and family counseling from San Francisco State and briefly pursued that profession. But, in 1984 he found himself back in the classroom teaching English in Vallejo, CA, first in its junior high schools and then its high schools until his retirement in 2004. In the early 2000s, Gus also taught as an adjunct English instructor at Solano Community College in Suisun, CA.
But, perhaps more than as an educator, Gus saw himself primarily as a writer of poetry, short stories, and novels. He published his work in several venues and was particularly proud of his novel, "The Education of Joey G.", which he published in 2015. At the end of his life, he was very excited about his work on a second novel. So, Gus will also be remembered for his long involvement in various local writing and poetry groups.
Finally, Gus will be remembered as a passionate sports fan, an avid poker player, and a consistent and vocal critic of the political status quo.
A private celebration of Gus's life will be held in Sonoma at the end of June.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019