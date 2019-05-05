|
Gwen Elaine Stockebrand
November 13, 1954 - April 19, 2019
Resident of Santa Rosa
Gwen Elaine Stockebrand passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 at Flying Changes Farms in Santa Rosa where she had lived for over forty years. She was the beloved daughter of Archie (deceased) and Grace Stockebrand, and treasured sister of Stephen Stockebrand, Leanne Friedenthal and her husband George, and Paula Fabionar and her husband John.
Gwen was an equestrian icon in Sonoma County for many years. She supported the horse community with talent, passion, heart, and years of hard work that were dedicated to increasing a sensitivity and conscious knowledge of our beloved horses. Over the past forty years, she made numerous contributions to the Sonoma County horse community in an effort to advance the discipline of dressage. Her unmatched gifted horse awareness, backed by her experience beginning during childhood growing up on her family's guest/dude ranch, the M Bar J, made her horsewoman extraordinaire.
Gwen was well-known locally, nationally, and internationally in the world of dressage. She trained numerous horses to Grand Prix and represented the United States in international competitions including the Olympics, World Championships, and the Pan American Games. She was extremely successful in the art of dressage and excelled through an exceptional performance and competitive history, training, as an "R" judge with the American Horse Show Association (AHSA), and organizing activities related to this discipline.
Gwen was born in Hawaii. Her father was in the military and the family moved frequently in her early years. They subsequently moved to Badger, California to the family ranch. The ranch was just down the street from Linda Tellington-Jones TTouch Training Ranch, where Gwen and her sister would frequently ride and help out. At 21, she moved to Santa Rosa, living at Flying Changes Farms for over forty years.
Starting to ride at age five, Gwen was basically self-taught until she met Melle Van Bruggen in 1977 and trained with him until his death in May 2007. Highlights from her competitive history begin in 1973, when she finished third in the country, in eventing, riding Pembroke. They were mentioned that year as the leading horse and rider pair. Also during that year, she also won the "New Comer Award" riding her Morgan/Tennessee Walker Gelding Bao. At the World Championship Games in 1978, they came in 15th in Grand Prix and 3rd in the KUR (Freestyle). At age 23, she was one of the youngest riders chosen to represent the United States Equestrian Team (USET) on Bao. In 1979 at the Pan Am Games, she and Bao won team gold and individual silver medals. In 1980 they were ranked 15th in world standings and were awarded the title International Champion by the Federation Equestra Internationale (FEI) and National Champions by the AHSA. At the 1980, alternate Olympics held in Goodwood England, they were 15th in the Grand Prix and second in the musical freestyle. She continued to show Bao and was short-listed at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. At these Olympic Games she rode the test ride and retired Bao. Gwen also received national acclaim on her Dutch Warmblood gelding Monseigneur including National Grand Prix Champion in 1984 and 1986, Grand Prix Freestyle Champion in 1987 and 1989, California Dressage Society (CDS) Grand Prix Champion Horse of the Year in 1988 and 1989 and AHSA Grand Prix Freestyle Champion in 1987. Gwen and Monseigneur were short-listed for the 1988 Olympics.
Since the late 1970s, Gwen has been extremely influential in supporting the horse community and the discipline of dressage. She has trained and worked with dressage enthusiasts in Sonoma County, in addition to a variety of locations across the country. For many years, she organized regular schooling shows at Flying Changes Farms, her dressage training center in Santa Rosa. These were often held on a weekly basis to provide riders and their horses an opportunity to show and advance through the levels of dressage. Organizationally she was an active member of the USEF, United States Dressage Federation (USDF), AHSA and CDS. To her credit, she assisted with the establishment of the "Sonoma Horse Council". She was also instrumental in developing one of the most renowned Sonoma County horse events; the CDS sponsored "Dressage in the Wine Country". She rode in this event for many years on a number of horses demonstrating the fine art of dressage at the higher levels. The poster promoting this event is the well-known picture of her riding Casino on the beach. This photo was last highlighted on the 2007 Dressage in the Wine Country program. She was also a winner of the prestigious Sonoma County Horse Counsel "Eques Award" in 2010.
Gwen was a loving, free spirit who had an unprecedented zeal for life. She appreciated everything the world had to offer, from a glorious garden with heart shaped rocks, to the moon and stars in the sky. She touched the lives of many and brought a vital passion for living to everyone she met. She was blessed with a circle of wonderful and caring friends who nurtured and cared for her, as she did for them. She enjoyed people and was kind, gracious and generous with everyone she encountered. She loved her dogs as much as her horses, and for years, she sponsored an annual fundraiser at her farm for Canine Companions. She appreciated good music especially Rock and Roll and was a fantastic dancer. She was a brilliant and beautifully gifted rider, as well as a generous and patient instructor. She was an ambassador for all horses and horse lovers, and in particular the art dressage. Her glowing spirit and zealous nature for her ongoing support of the art of classical dressage in Sonoma County will be solely missed.
The family is eternally grateful to all of her devoted friends, who stayed by her side through her final years. We especially wish to honor Chris Mudge who worked tirelessly to provide her with the best medical care possible while remaining her most devoted advocate and friend.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Saturday July 20th at 4 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 3 Bayview Ave., Tiburon, CA 94920.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to California Dressage Society, Sonoma County Chapter PO Box 208 Fulton CA 95439.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019