Hans Ettlin
1955 - 2020
Hans Ettlin passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, on August 8, 2020. Having previously been in remission, he was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer in April 2020. Hans is survived by his wife Christine Woltering and siblings Helen Blodow (Brad), Oswald Ettlin, Hugo Ettlin (Julia) and Ronald Ettlin (Shelly) as well as his step-sons Nick and Chris (Zoë) and beloved nieces and nephews.
Born in Brazil on April 2, 1955, to Melchior & Ruth Ettlin (née Planzer), Hans is of Swiss origin and lived in Brazil until the age of nine when they moved to Windsor, CA (1964). Hans graduated Healdsburg highschool and continued his studies at Cal Poly in engineering.
In 2000, Hans married the love of his life, Christine and together they provided loving care to elderly out of residential homes in Windsor, including caring for Hans' parents in their golden years.
Hans had a passion for film, technology and first and foremost, aviation. He was a dedicated member and honored major of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) for the past 15 years, and as a pilot, he took many friends and family out on airplane rides out of STS.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 8400 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor on Friday, August 21 at 11:00 am.
Donations in memory of Hans may be sent to the CAP by calling: (707) 545-7488 , full website: http://sq157.cawgcap.org/

Published in Press Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
