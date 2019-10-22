|
Hans F. Mahrt
A long time Petaluma resident, Hans Mahrt passed away at home on September 29, 2019. He was 79 years old. Hans was born in Drelsdorf, Germany. At the age of 16 he began a three-year apprenticeship in banking and worked two years in a German bank before immigrating to America in 1960.
He worked on his cousin's chicken ranch in Petaluma and then joined the U.S. Army for two years. Then Hans began his career in banking at Wells Fargo Bank, first in Santa Rosa, then at branches in Petaluma, San Anselmo, and Sonoma as a Service Manager of Operations. During that time, he was active in the American Institute of Banking and the Lions Clubs of Petaluma and San Anselmo. He was a member of the Hermann Sons Petaluma Lodge #26 and the Redwood Empire Sanger Chor.
After retiring from Wells Fargo Bank, Hans and his wife, Christine, enjoyed taking many long road trips, taking the back roads and exploring most of the Western United States, up and down the coastlines, visiting State and National Parks, Hawaii, parts of Canada, and a tour of New England in the Fall. Hans also took many, many trips back to Germany to visit his family and friends.
Hans enjoyed fishing, being out in nature observing wildlife, and gardening. He also enjoyed getting together every Wednesday afternoon at his good friend, Herb's house, to play Skat with friends. For 13 years, Hans enjoyed volunteering as a driver for the Petaluma Meals on Wheels program.
Most of all, Hans loved being Opa to his four grandchildren and he was very proud of them.
Hans is survived by his wife of 52 years, Christine, his son Greg Mahrt, his daughter Jenny Miller, his daughter Lori Mahrt (Emily Ashley), grandson Hansi Mahrt, granddaughters Clare and Iris Miller, granddaughter Freya Mahrt, sister-in-law Karen Bohn, sister-in-law Diane Beer, many nieces, nephew, grand nieces and nephews and cousins.
He also is survived in Germany by his sister Christa Paulsen, sister Herta Lorenzen, sister-in-law Christina Mahrt, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Christian Mahrt, of Germany.
Hans will be greatly missed. He was a true gentleman. He will be remembered for his positive outlook on life and for his gentle and kind spirit.
At his request there will be no funeral services.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Petaluma, especially nurse Andrea and nurse Teresa, for their gentle care during Hans's final days. Those wishing, may make a memorial donation to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952, or the Petaluma People Services Center, Meals on Wheels Program, at 900 Petaluma Blvd. South, Ste A, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019