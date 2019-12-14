|
|
Hans Jordan "Jordy" Strong
July 11, 1989 - December 7, 2019
Our precious son, Jordy Strong, was taken from us unexpectedly on December 7th, 2019, while at the home of his beloved fiancée in Tiburon, CA. He is the fourth child of Jerry Strong and the only child of Loretta Petersen Strong. Jordy was preceded in death by his adoring grandparents, Norman and Dolores Petersen, Sherryll Petersen and his beloved uncle Bob Petersen. In addition to his parents, Jordy is survived by his three older siblings, Victoria (Larry) Meredith, Randy (Anita) Strong and Ronald Strong. He leaves behind his precious fiancée Kathryn Taylor McKoy of Wilmington, North Carolina and his beloved Frenchie, Hank. He was the cherished nephew of Patricia (Bob) Petersen and Valerie (Alfred "Pat") Petersen and David (Rosalie) Strong. He was the loving uncle of Joshua (Jasmine) Strong, Alyssa and Alanna Strong and the adoring great-uncle of Theron and Avary Strong. Jordy is also lovingly survived by numerous Petersen and Strong cousins from all over Northern, Central and Southern California. Jordy is also survived by his two dearest friends for life Matt (Erica) Etchell and their three children and Justin Ullom.
Jordy was scheduled to fly to North Carolina to join Kathryn to meet her parents for the first time and was so very eager to embrace that future with her and start a family. He was a graduate of Chico State University with a B.S. in Geology and looked forward to working full time in his chosen field in 2020. Jordy was an avid outdoor enthusiast who excelled in snowboarding, wake and surfboarding, archery and dirt biking in the mountains of Shasta County. He also was an accomplished chef, wine and craft beer enthusiast and loved to rebuild Mercedes sedans, Ford pickups and jet skis with numerous on-going projects in the works. He loved spending long weekends at his beloved childhood home on Grove Street in Healdsburg, as well as the family properties in Lake Tahoe and Lake Shastina.
Jordy Strong lit up the room with his infectious smile, gorgeous good looks and comedic sense of humor. He was demonstrably compassionate, articulate and wise beyond his 30 years and selflessly devoted to his family and friends. Your passing has broken our hearts, altered our lives forever and created a void that can never be filled. Mom and Daddy will await that precious day when we can once again "see your smiling face in the morning". You will survive in our hearts for all eternity.
Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, December 21st at 11:30 a.m. with a catered reception to follow at the Villa Chanticleer, 1248 North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be made to the Healdsburg Kiwanis Children's Fund.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019