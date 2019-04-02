|
Harold "Bud" Hill
Harold "Bud" Hill died peacefully on March 27, 2019, in Chico, California, at age 101. With his daughters and his wife, Clair, by his side, he sang old songs until close to the end (weak though he was, he couldn't resist chiming in—he still sang like Bing Crosby). Bud was born in Chico on September 16, 1917, the youngest of seven, to Ida and Hiram Hill. Despite preferring hanging out with friends to studying, Bud excelled in school, and when he completed seventh grade, he was "skipped" to high school. He said often that he would have liked becoming a high school science teacher, but life had different plans for him. Bud met his wife Clair (Lemm) when they were both 16. After five years of dating, they married in 1938 and settled down Chico. The war came, and Bud enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943, where he became a radar instructor. After the war, Bud went into the insurance business. He and Clair had two more daughters, Janet and Barbara (called Susan). Bud and Clair eventually moved to Santa Rosa, where Bud opened an insurance brokerage, became active in Toastmasters, Exchange Club, and SIRs, and pursued his passions for vegetable gardening and golf (at age 98 he made his second hole-in-one). After retiring, Bud volunteered at a local elementary school and at FISH, which distributes donated food to food shelves. Bud is survived by Clair, his wife of 80 years, and his daughters Patricia Shepherd (Bob), Jan Hill (Steve) and Susan Hill (Charlie), nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The grandkids and great-grandkids talk about what fun it was to be with Grandpa Bud, who built wonderful yard games for their visits. He was a reader and writer: he kept books of poetry and classic short stories close by at all times, recited long poems aloud, and loved writing humorous poems to honor his buddies, his wife Clair, and his friends and neighbors. At age 100, Bud and Clair left Santa Rosa to move back to their hometown where their daughters could help out. They were sad to move, but they quickly adjusted, and when musical groups came to their Chico retirement community, Bud got up to sing along if given the slightest encouragement.
Burial arrangements are being handled by Newton-Bracewell in Chico. There will be a memorial gathering, with stories and music, the place and date to be determined.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019