Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Vigil
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Harold N. Fodness
Passed away at home in Petaluma, CA, February 28, 2019 at the age of 94. He was the beloved husband for 73 years of Helen M. Fodness. Loving father of Daniel Fodness (Charmayne), Eileen Grant (Reggie), Virginia Kirkland, Karen Aggio (Anthony) and the late Robert Fodness and Mary Halfen. Father in law of Jennifer Fodness. Cherished grandfather of six and great grandfather of one. Brother of Robert Fodness and the late Dorothy Carbone and Donald Fodness. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A native of St. Paul, MN, Harold served in the U.S. Navy and was an accountant for over 40 years in the railroad industry. His family remembers him as a person who loved to read, enjoyed poetry and was a man of integrity and honesty, always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends and neighbors.
The Vigil Service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 7:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church, Petaluma. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019
