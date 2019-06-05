Home

Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Hartley Cemetery
Lakeport, CA
Harriet Hanson Lockman

Harriet Hanson Lockman Notice
Harriet Hanson Lockman
Harriet Hanson Lockman passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 in Petaluma, California, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by Max, her husband of 42 years. They raised their family in Fairfax, California and later retired to Lakeport. She was always fond of bike riding, ice-skating, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Harriet is survived by her three children, Daryl of Colorado, Mark of Washington and Diane Bell of Rohnert Park, seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed.
A Graveside Service will be held at Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport on June 7 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary, 1625 North High St., Lakeport, CA, 95453.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 5 to June 6, 2019
