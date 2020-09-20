Harriet Redlich

February 17, 1925 - September 9, 2020

Harriet Redlich passed away on September 9, 2020 in Penngrove, California. She died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Paul Redlich. She is survived by her two sons Carl and Roy, her daughter-in-law Jennifer, and her two grandsons, Skye and Benjamin, as well as great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.

A licensed architect for 70 years she devoted her career to making beautiful spaces for people to live and work. She attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where she was a roommate of Corretta Scott, later Corretta Scott King. She studied the Bauhaus school of design at the Illinois Institute of Technology. She worked with some famous architects such as Minoru Yakasaki and Richard Neutra and once met with Frank Lloyd Wright.

In 1949 she married Paul in Chicago where they raised their two sons. In 1987 she and her husband moved from Chicago to Sonoma County, California where her sons were living. After Paul passed away in 2007, Harriet continued to work as a self-employed architect and took time for traveling including to Mexico, Yosemite, and the Grand Canyon. She was a talented artist and these excursions served as inspiration for some of her paintings. She had a strong positive spirit and a remarkable ability to notice beauty in the world and in people. An online gathering will be scheduled for a date to be arranged.



