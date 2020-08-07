Harry Burton TryonHarry Burton Tryon, aged 96 years, passed from this life quietly at his home on July 31, 2020. He was born in Haddon Heights, NJ on July 17, 1924 and spent the last 22 years in Sebastopol, CA.He was an architectural draftsman in Phila, PA. He is survived by his five children and their families. Harry had a deep love of trains, travel and music, playing drums throughout his life. Recently, he conducted lessons for local residents to talk, listen, and learn about music.Any donations may be sent to Mr. Music Foundation at