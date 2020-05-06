Harry Malugani
February 20, 1945 - April 1, 2020
He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and one grandson. He was survived by his wife Janet, daughter Tia, two step-sons Andy and Chris, four brothers, two sisters, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
We will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on May 6, 2020.
