Harry Malugani

February 20, 1945 - April 1, 2020

He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and one grandson. He was survived by his wife Janet, daughter Tia, two step-sons Andy and Chris, four brothers, two sisters, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

We will have a celebration of life at a later date.



