Harry Reid

Harry Reid, a force for creativeness, humor, and love went from this world on August 29, 2020, surrounded by family at home. Harry would have been 94 in October.

An architect and an MIT grad who studied with Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin, Harry designed a community in Chicago and various homes on the East Coast and in the Bay Area. Harry served three years in the Navy.

An advocate for education, Harry also collected a master's degree from SSU. His thesis, "American Ethos in 19th Century Alaska, a study of crosscurrents in American and Tlingit cultures", can be found at Princeton and other major university libraries.

When asked in an interview, how he managed to pen over seven novels, a memoir and many plays, Harry said, "We're all blessed with creativeness. Writing is my strongest skill. At my age, one is reminded of human mortality; a sense of deadline sits upon the horizon. Our natures are teased by immortality. Maybe, in a century or two, a hominid will come across something I've written and show it to other hominids as an example of its curious 21st century mental activity."

Almost a dozen of his plays and an opera were performed in the Bay Area, sometimes directed by wife Linda, who says of the experience, "It could get a little dicey." A consummate set designer for SR Players and many other community theater groups, Harry crafted the set for 6th Street Playhouse's first show, "Auntie Mame". Other passions included art, travel, languages and music.

Harry Bishop Reid, Jr. was born in Bristol, CT in 1926, survived by his children Thomas Reid, Todd Reid, and Mary Whitney, and by step-children Robin Reid, Susan Hopgood, Cathy Lemay, and Denise Ferrere; and of course, by many grandchildren.

There will be a 'celebration of life' several months from now when gatherings are allowed.

Harry lived with his wife, Linda, in Penngrove who says, "Harry filled my life with joy and love for 40 years."

His family and friends will remember Harry as a man of enthusiasm with a smile that could not be denied. In his own words, "Passion is about my delight with human innocence."



