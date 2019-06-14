|
|
Harry Wolff
Harry Wolff, of Rohnert Park, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, at the age of 99, at his home in the Rohnert Park Retirement Community. Harry was born on March 15, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY, to Samuel and Tillie Wolff and was the youngest of four children. Harry graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and entered Cooper Union College to study mechanical engineering in 1939. In Brooklyn, Harry met Lydia Friedman Wolff, the love of his life and they were married on Thanksgiving Day, 1941. Harry served in the US Army during World War II and was honorably discharged as a lieutenant in 1946. Returning to Cooper Union, Harry completed his BS degree in 1951, upon which time the family moved to Southern California. Harry pursued a successful professional career as an expert in rocket propulsion, conducting research for government agencies and several private sector companies.
In 1970, Harry and family moved to Haifa, Israel, where he served as professor at the Technion, Israel's premiere science and engineering university, and also established a rocket propulsion research program and facility there. Harry returned to the Bay area in 1980, and after retiring from industry in 1985, moved to Penn Valley, where he continued to teach at the University of California Davis and other local colleges.
Harry moved to Rohnert Park in 2006 and took an active role in the Rohnert Park Retirement Community, where he served as president of the residents' association, led a monthly opera program, and served as the lay leader for the Jewish residents. Harry's diverse interests included music, opera, Scrabble and gardening. He served as a volunteer in many capacities, as lay leader and president of the Nevada County Jewish Community and also of the Jewish community at the Rohnert Park Retirement Community.
Harry is predeceased by his wife of fifty six years. He is survived by his three children, Merideth Simpson of Petaluma, Johanna Kashi of Richmond, VA and Richard Wolff of Bozeman, Montana. Harry had eight grandchildren and thirteen grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the Earle Baum Center for the Blind for their assistance to Harry, the staff of the Rohnert Park Retirement Community for their compassionate care and Hospice of Petaluma for their support.
A memorial service will be held for Harry on July 1 at 2 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Retirement Community, 4855 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 14, 2019