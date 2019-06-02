|
|
Harvey Dean Johnson
July 4, 1948 - May 17, 2019
With great sadness the family of Harvey Johnson announce his passing. Harvey was born in Roseburg, Oregon on July 4, 1948. He grew up in Sebastopol, attending local schools and graduated from Analy High School in 1966. Harvey worked for the CDF until being drafted into the US Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam until being honorably discharged in November of 1969. He worked in the home appliance business for 40 years. Harvey was a very generous man and would help anyone anytime without complaint. He will be remembered for his love of people, his quick wit and smirky little grin. Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda; sisters, Mary Schafer, Susie Johnson, Kathy Smith and Geri Tinagero; as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Pauline Johnson; daughter, Wendy Alvarez; and sister, Roselan Johnson. A beloved husband, father, brother and friend, Harvey was a kind and caring soul. Harvey went home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2019. He will be missed
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019