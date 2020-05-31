To Tim, Sharon, Bonnie and Rodger,
So sorry to read of your moms passing. She was a great lady and I loved talking to her when I seen her.
Helen and Charlie Sonnichsen Family
Hazel E. Lemos
Passed away at home in Petaluma, CA, May 24, 2020, wife of the late Tony C. Lemos. Loving mother of Tony W. Lemos (Carolyn), Shirley Conkling (Don), Tim W. Lemos (Sharon) and Bonnie Horick (Roger). Cherished grandmother of ten and great grandmother of eight.
A native of Marin County, CA. Age 94 years.
Private services for the family were held at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum, Petaluma, CA. The family wish to express their appreciation to Hazel's caregiver, Sani and to Hospice of Petaluma. Memorials are preferred to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published in Press Democrat on May 31, 2020.