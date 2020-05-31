Hazel E. LemosPassed away at home in Petaluma, CA, May 24, 2020, wife of the late Tony C. Lemos. Loving mother of Tony W. Lemos (Carolyn), Shirley Conkling (Don), Tim W. Lemos (Sharon) and Bonnie Horick (Roger). Cherished grandmother of ten and great grandmother of eight.A native of Marin County, CA. Age 94 years.Private services for the family were held at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum, Petaluma, CA. The family wish to express their appreciation to Hazel's caregiver, Sani and to Hospice of Petaluma. Memorials are preferred to Hospice of Petaluma.