Hazel E. Lemos
1926 - 2020
Passed away at home in Petaluma, CA, May 24, 2020, wife of the late Tony C. Lemos. Loving mother of Tony W. Lemos (Carolyn), Shirley Conkling (Don), Tim W. Lemos (Sharon) and Bonnie Horick (Roger). Cherished grandmother of ten and great grandmother of eight.
A native of Marin County, CA. Age 94 years.
Private services for the family were held at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum, Petaluma, CA. The family wish to express their appreciation to Hazel's caregiver, Sani and to Hospice of Petaluma. Memorials are preferred to Hospice of Petaluma.



Published in Press Democrat on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
To Tim, Sharon, Bonnie and Rodger,
So sorry to read of your moms passing. She was a great lady and I loved talking to her when I seen her.
Helen and Charlie Sonnichsen Family
Helen Sonnichsen
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
So sad to hear this news... auntie Hazel was my grandmother Elaine Atton (Vieria) sister. I always loved going to visit her in the big White House. I took my twins and my niece to meet her about three years ago and she was still so lovely and full of fire. Rest In Peace! Chelesa Gricius Oneill
Chelesa Oneill
Family
May 28, 2020
A wonderful lady, my condolences. I remember her visits to our home in Fort Bragg Victoria (Vieira) Gustafson
Victoria Gustafson
Family
May 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Louisa Vieirs
Acquaintance
