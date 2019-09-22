|
Hazel Grace Provost
December 22, 1916
- September 15, 2019
Hazel Grace Provost dies at 102.
Hazel Grace Stewart was born in Southern California but moved to Seattle at a young age where she grew up with her parents and two sisters, Mildred and Claudine. She moved back to the Los Angeles area where she met and married her husband of 62 years, William (Bill) Provost. They had three sons, William David, John Russell and Andrew Jay. Following their eldest son, Hazel and Bill moved up to Northern California in the mid-1970s where they settled in Santa Rosa. Hazel, better known as Granny, loved Jesus and going to church, the ocean and collecting rocks along the shore, camping with her friends and family, decorating and re-decorating her home, and of course the latest fashions. She is survived by her two sons, two daughter-in-laws, six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and her younger sister. Her love for us could have filled the oceans. She was a natural caretaker who devoted her life to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and will always live on in our hearts. She is now celebrating her heavenly reunion with her husband, youngest son and older sister.
Grave-site services will be held at 2:30pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019