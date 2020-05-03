Hazel L. Demoss

Hazel was born to Alice and William Lapke in Madoc, Montana on June 22, 1927. She passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Windsor, California on April 15th, 2020. She was a devout Catholic and a loving wife and mother to seven children.

Hazel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Demoss and her daughter, Mary Newman. Hazel's survivors include her children, Joe Demoss, Donna Demoss, Helen Sundergill (husband Ron), Dave Demoss, Paul Demoss (wife Sue) and Bob Demoss; her son-in-law, George Newman; her five grandchildren, Natalie Demoss, Michael Guss, Chrystal Potter (husband Mark), Sean Demoss (wife Hali) and Sarah Newman; her six great grandchildren, Levi, Aidan, Liam, Luke, Owen and Zoey. She is also survived by two of her nine siblings, Harvey Lapke and Leo Lapke and numerous nieces and nephews.

After graduating from high school, Hazel was looking for adventure, so she teamed up with a good friend and moved to San Francisco. Soon after the move and after the V-Day celebration, she met John, a handsome former navy seaman, who had served during the war. They were married on December 6, 1946. They eventually moved to South San Francisco where they raised their seven children. In 1964, Hazel began work as a teacher at Hillside Nursery School in South San Francisco. She taught there for more than 25 years.

After retirement, John and Hazel moved to Windsor, California. They were very active members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, where Hazel served as an officer for many years. Hazel was also a devoted member of the Madonna Sodality. Hazel loved playing cards with family and friends and enjoyed gardening and reading.

In lieu of flowers, Hazel wished that memorial donations be sent to Feed the Children or St. Vincent de Paul of Sonoma County. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held at a later date.



