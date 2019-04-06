|
Heidi Clara Larsen
Passed away at Kaiser Hospital in Terra Linda on Friday, March 29, 2019 after a lengthy illness, surrounded by friends and family. Born April 4th, 1959 in San Rafael, CA. Survived by her son Edward Rueda, brother Nels (Sandra) Larsen, sister Berit (Paul) Mooney, many nieces, nephews and her ex-husband Ed Rueda who remained her friend. Preceded in death by her parents Leif and Dora Larsen. Heidi had a passion for horses early in life. She spent much of her time at the pasture in Santa Venetia with her horse Dolly. Many lifelong friendships were made during this time. Graduate of San Rafael High School in 1977. She was employed at Westamerica Bank ending her career as AVP shortly after the birth of her son. She enjoyed family, friendship, her garden, animals and watching sports.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Heidi's life on Sunday, April 14th, 1 p.m. at Rooster Run Event Center, 2301 E. Washington St., Petaluma.
A heartfelt thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff of Kaiser Hospital Terra Linda for their excellent care and compassion during Heidi's illness.
Donation may be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019