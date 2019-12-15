|
Heidi Hermine Swenson
Heidi Hermine Swenson passed away at the age of 86 on December 9, 2019 at her home in Penngrove, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on December 21, 1932 in Germany, and immigrated to the United States to work in Hoboken, New Jersey in 1951. She learned to speak English, and set out on her own for the west coast. In San Francisco, Heidi became a citizen of the United States and attended beauty school. These were some of her happiest days. In 1961, she married Lawrence Swenson. The Swensons moved to the young city of Rohnert Park where Larry began his law practice, and Heidi began working as a hairdresser. Heidi and Larry had two children, Greg (1962) and Michelle (1964). Heidi worked hard as a mother, beautician, real estate investor and massage therapist. She had a green thumb and always had a meticulous yard and home. Heidi had a beautiful voice and delighted in singing to her last days. She had a reverent faith and love for God, which gave her hope, courage and wisdom. Heidi was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Heidi is survived by: her son, Greg Swenson, of Rohnert Park; her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Ben Swenson-Aguirre, of Sebastopol; her three cherished granddaughters, Annemarie, Gabrielle and Katrina of Sebastopol; her sister, Rosl Heiman, and her brother, Frederick Schaefer of Germany; also, many beloved nieces and nephews.
Rosary: Friday, December 20, at 5:30 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Sebastopol. Funeral Mass: December 21, at 12:30 at St. Sebastian's, Sebastopol.
