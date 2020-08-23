Helen Anne Moran Craig

The first daughter born to William and Anne Moran, in Scranton, PA on May 24th, 1964 left this earth for heaven on August 4th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Steven Craig, daughters Bethany (Josh), Kirsten, Rebecka, Madeleine, Teagan, parents William and Anne, siblings Bill (Sarah) and Clare (Greg), one grandson, nieces and a nephew. Her grandparents George and Florence, and Joseph and Helen, for whom she was named, predecease her. She has been married to her best friend, Steven Craig for 28 years, and together blessed with an overabundance of love, joy, and personal fulfillment. Her greatest personal achievement is having been a mother to five spectacular and devoted daughters, and being blessed with a grandson, Justin.

Helen's radiance, courage, and confidence were among many qualities that inspired everyone in her life. As a compassionate nurse, she healed and saved lives for 33 years. She earned a BSN and was an RN at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for 25 years. Before moving to California, she worked as a RN at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.

Her valiant yet brutal fight with an extremely rare soft tissue sarcoma began in 2014, lasting over six years. Stanford University Hospital in Helen's words "saved my life many times" with George Poultsides, MD spearheading complex surgeries. Devoted oncologist, Nicolaj Andersen, MD at Kaiser was instrumental in her recoveries and complex medical regime. Her family and enormous network of friends, especially Paulette and Suzi, repeatedly rallied and encouraged her back into recovery mode, "they would not let me quit, I did not let them down."

Helen invites her friends: "in my memory, I have a few novel ideas to suggest. In the winter plant a red rosebush in your yard as they are my favorite flower. Donations can also be made in my name to Ceres Community Project, Santa Rosa, CA or to Stanford University Hospital under special designation note Sarcoma Research."

Her celebration of life will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather together.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store