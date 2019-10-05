|
Helen Binder Farris
Peacefully passed away at home on August 24, 2019 at the age of 99.
Helen was born in El Segundo, CA, and attended college in Santa Barbara. After a long, rewarding teaching career, she became a wedding organizer for the Presbyterian Church in Novato. Helen was an avid traveler. Over the years, she visited over 40 countries on six continents. At home, Helen kept busy with reading, gardening, investing, sewing, collecting antiques and cooking. She was a former resident of Novato and Petaluma.
Friends and family remember Helen's beautiful garden, gracious entertaining, exquisite handwriting and love of a very, very dry martini.
She will be greatly missed by daughters Susan Northart (Leo), Marianne Jacobs (Fred), grandson Brett Northart (Lindsay), great-granddaughter Quinn and dear nieces Beverly and Alison.
At her request, no service will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019