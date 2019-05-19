|
Helen Elaine Wilbur, PhD.
Helen Elaine Wilbur, PhD., known to longtime friends as Lenni, died April 12, 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA. Her passing was peaceful and she was in the company of her loving family and friends.
Helen was born February 7, 1953 in Alexandria Virginia. She was the daughter of Doris and Bob Wilbur, sister of Dee Dee and Bobby. Helen was married 44 years to Mitchell Stegner, her best friend from high school. The mother of Eric Stegner and mother -in-law to Karie Stegner, she was grandmother to Aaron, Farrah and Kyle and had many nieces and nephews.
Helen moved to Cincinnati, Ohio at a young age. She attended Cincinnati public schools and worked at the Cincinnati Free Clinic.
Helen and Mitch met in high school and in 1974, she joined him in San Francisco. While in San Francisco, Helen volunteered for the Haight-Ashbury Free Clinic's Rock Medicine/Non-Judgmental Event Medicine and EMS tent that Bill Graham set up for his outdoor concerts. This experience led to her interest in Medical Psychology.
In 1976 Helen, Mitch and baby Eric moved to Sonoma County. Helen got a job with Sonoma County Drug Abuse Council. In spite of working full time she found the time to be a member of the board of directors of The River Switchboard and to continue her education to become a licensed Psychologist. She was licensed in 1991 and went into private practice, specializing in Medical Psychology. Her specialty was pain management and the use of hypnosis as an alternative to anesthesia during surgical procedures. In 1989, she was interim director of Face to Face in Guerneville and had a hand in bringing the Aids Quilt to Sonoma County.
In her spare time, Helen traveled the world with Mitch. She was an avid collector of antiques and Rookwood Pottery. She will be remembered for her passion for life, keen intellect, and generous spirit.
Donations to Russian River Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 367, Guerneville, CA 95446.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019