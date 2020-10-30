Helen L. Sherak
Helen Louise Sherak passed away in Santa Rosa, California on October 7, 2020, at the age of 92. Born Helen Louise Demby in Manhattan, she attended Brooklyn College and Case Western Reserve University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English. During a summer graduate program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she met her future husband of 64 years, Marvin. Helen and Marvin moved to Berkeley in 1950 and in 1956, they settled in Santa Rosa, where they remained until the end of their lives. In the 1970s, Helen completed her master's degree in English literature at Sonoma State University with a thesis on James Joyce's "Ulysses". She went on to teach literature and composition for over fifteen years at Santa Rosa Junior College and at Sonoma State University.
Helen had countless and wide-ranging interests. A voracious reader, she constantly had her finger on the pulse of local and world politics and culture; the latest "New Yorker" was never far from her side. Her love of language extended beyond English to include French and Italian, both of which she avidly read and spoke. Even in her final years, Helen was an active member of a local Italian book group. She actively engaged in social causes and political work, including serving as Santa Rosa Democratic Party precinct chair and tutoring students in Head Start and other Sonoma County educational programs.
A six-month stay in Rome in 1966 with Marvin and their three children ignited their enduring passion for all things Italian. In fact, Marvin and Helen lived in Italy 22 times, nurturing their love of Italian art, food, and literature. They also enjoyed memorable trips to many other countries, including France, Russia, England, and Mexico. In addition to significantly enriching her long life, these visits expanded Helen's culinary repertoire, which she showcased at memorable dinner parties with friends and family. A classical music and opera lover, Helen was a loyal patron of both the Santa Rosa Symphony and the San Francisco Opera.
Helen will be fondly remembered for her sharp wit and eloquent mind. Friends and family will miss their expansive and provocative conversations with her that often extended far into the wee hours. Helen was an unfailingly loyal friend to many and a loving mother whose remarkable spirit will endure forever in the lives of her three children.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband Marvin (2014). She is lovingly survived by her three children, Robert (Iliana Trejo) of New York City, Katharine (Chaen Chan) of San Francisco, and Constance (Kathryn Alexander) of New Haven; adored grandchildren, Gabriel Au-Chan (Stephanie Au-Chan) and Paloma Sherak; sister-in-law, Janet Fire; and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests that donations be made in her name to the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California (https://www.aclunc.org/tribute-gift-aclu-foundation-northern-california